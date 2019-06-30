Movies, concerts highlight Mann Center Summer Season

Summer Season is in full swing at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, and July is jam-packed with movies, concerts, festivals and the best of Broadway.
The fun starts on July 6 with the Dope Shows Festival, a full day of hip hop and rap.
"It's the first annual music festival. We'll provide energy for all ages and actually it will be focusing on a lot of local Philadelphia artists. PnB Rock, Pusha T, NBA YoungBoy, Young Dolph, Lil Durk and more," says Catherine Cahill, President and CEO of the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.
July 12th is an evening dedicated to Led Zeppelin, performed by cover band Classic Albums Live.
"On July 12th, 1969, they played here in Philadelphia. Fast forward 50 years. We'll be presenting the Led Zeppelin albums 1 and 2 completely presented in their original entirety back-to-back," says Cahill.
You can enjoy the views of the city from the Skyline stage on July 13 with Radio 104.5's Sad Summer Festival.
"Philadelphia favorite the Wonder Years headlines alongside State Champs, Mayday Parade, the Main, Mom Jeans, Just Friends, and Stand Atlantic," Cahill.
There's a host of classical concerts on tap as well.
The Philadelphia Orchestra performs A Night of Berlioz on July 16.
"Celebrating the death of the great French composer Hector Berlioz," says Cahill.
July 18th the orchestra will stage some of Broadway's biggest hits with New York Pops music director Steven Reineke.
"Award-winning musicals such as "The Lion King", "Cats", "Book of Mormon" and more.
The orchestra is back for Rachmaninoff in the Park on July 23. Then Voyage to the Moon the very next night.
"50 years ago, the first landing of the Moon happened here. And so we are celebrating that 50th anniversary in a concert," says Cahill.
Movies at the Mann are always a hot ticket. The orchestra will help bring Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to life on July 20 and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on the 26th.
The Mann Center's summer season runs thru Oct. 4. You can find the full schedule and buy tickets at theartsinphilly.org
