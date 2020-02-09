Philly POPS pays Respect to 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

The music of 18-time Grammy Award-winner Aretha Franklin is taking center stage with The Philly Pops.The concert is dubbed, and Pops COO Karen Corbin says it's a tribute to one of the most influential singers of all time."She's the Queen of Soul. She is known as the female soul singer of all time," Corbin says.For decades, Franklin was the most-charted female artist in history, recording more than 100 Billboard-charted singles."A lot of her tracks have a lot of horn focus on them," Corbin says. "I think the Philly Pops is particularly known for our brass and woodwind sections."The concert features Broadway actress and singer Capathia Jenkins."She's somebody who's going to take on the challenge of singing the Aretha songbook in a way that I think will delight everyone," Corbin says.Ryan Shaw, an R&B performer with three Grammy nominations, will also join the Pops along with the St. Thomas Gospel Choir. Byron Stripling is guest-conducting."The particular take that he has on Aretha's music, I think will electrify the audience," Corbin says.The Pops will play some of Aretha's favorites such as "Respect", "Bridge Over Troubled Waters" and "Amazing Grace", a nod to Aretha's gospel repertoire."There's no one that didn't enjoy Aretha Franklin's voice, and everyone should come and celebrate the show," Corbin says.Feb. 14-16Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Verizon Hall300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102