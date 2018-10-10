Movie lovers, get your popcorn ready.Theis a movie marathon with more than 100 films over 11 days."Ninety-eight percent of the festival are films that have never been seen before in Philadelphia and cannot be seen through any other means," saysThere are foreign films, Oscar contenders and breakthrough local productions."The lineup is really, really strong this year," Greenblatt promises.The movies will show at theand the, home to Philadelphia's largest movie screen."Most films screen twice," Greenblatt says, "so over the course of 11 days we'll probably do 200-250 screenings."Among the highlights?, a highly anticipated Spanish film."This black and white film from, and it's 70s, set in Mexico City, and it's pretty autobiographical about his life," Greenblatt says.The film,, is the centerpiece of the festival."It tells the story of Gary Hart," who was, Greenblatt reminds us, "the very charismatic senator who ran for president, lost and then ran again."Thewill make its Philadelphia premiere, starringand"It's both funny and significantly serious at the same time," Greenblatt says. "It deals with 18th Century royalty and taboo issues at the time.", starring Viola Davis, will also make its Philadelphia debut."It's a series of widows whose husbands are killed on a heist and they're forced to continue the heist," Greenblatt says.The film was directed by Steve McQueen who scored three Oscars in 2014 forThe festival also offers free film screenings as part of the Philadelphia Film Society's PFF On Us program."Anyone in the community can just claim tickets to and go," Greenblatt says.October 18-28