7-year-old toy reviewer is the highest paid YouTube star

The highest-earning YouTube star in the world is an elementary school kid who reviews toys.

7-year-old Ryan hosts the "Ryan ToysReview", a family-run channel on the video streaming site.


According to Forbes, the channel generated about $22 million in pretax income from June of 2017 through June 2018.

"Ryan ToysReview" started in March 2015 when Ryan was just 4 years old, and has grown to 17 million followers with a combined 26 billion views.


