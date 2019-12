PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A costume created by an 8-year-old girl from Bucks County is featured in a show playing at the Merriam Theater.Clare Sheehan rode across the stage Thursday on opening night of Cirque Dreams' Holidaze.Clare won a contest to design a costume for the show.Her "Festive Elf" costume is among the more than 300 in the holiday show that is part Broadway musical, part acrobatic showcase.Holidaze runs through Sunday.