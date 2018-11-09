ENTERTAINMENT

Way or No Way: How much do the stars of 'Mid90s' know about the mid90s?

Way or No Way with the cast of Mid90s at 6abc studios in November 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In theaters right now is the film 'Mid90s,' the directorial debut of actor Jonah Hill.

It's a coming-of-age comedy-drama centered on the culture of skateboarding.

Hill also wrote the film, which tells the tale of a 13-year-old boy who gets taken in by a group of L.A. skateboarders.

Four of the stars, Na-kel Smith, Ryder McLaughlin, Olan Prenatt, and Sunny Suljic, had a chance to visit the 6abc studios.

Cast of Mid90s visits 6abc. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on November 8, 2018.



Most of them had never acted before.

In fact, Hill visited local skate parks in California trying to cast the film.

But how much do the stars of Mid90s know about the mid90s?

We tested their knowledge in a game of true or false called 'Way or No Way!'

