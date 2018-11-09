EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4647591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cast of Mid90s visits 6abc. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on November 8, 2018.

In theaters right now is the film 'Mid90s,' the directorial debut of actor Jonah Hill.It's a coming-of-age comedy-drama centered on the culture of skateboarding.Hill also wrote the film, which tells the tale of a 13-year-old boy who gets taken in by a group of L.A. skateboarders.Four of the stars, Na-kel Smith, Ryder McLaughlin, Olan Prenatt, and Sunny Suljic, had a chance to visit the 6abc studios.Most of them had never acted before.In fact, Hill visited local skate parks in California trying to cast the film.But how much do the stars of Mid90s know about the mid90s?We tested their knowledge in a game of true or false called 'Way or No Way!'