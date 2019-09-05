Arts & Entertainment

911 audio details scene after crash that injured Kevin Hart

LOS ANGELES -- A 911 call released Wednesday describes the moments after Philadelphia native Kevin Hart was seriously injured after his muscle car crashed on a mountainous Southern California roadway.

The witness describes a man believed to be Hart and telling a dispatcher that he "looked like he's hurting."

The eyewitness account is part of 911 audio recordings released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A California Highway Patrol collision report said Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment early Sunday.

Also in the vehicle were Jared Black, who was driving, and his fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman. The report said Black was not under the influence of alcohol.

The witness also described Black as appearing to be seriously hurt. The witness also said the roof of the totaled vehicle was "crushed" with smashed in doors. He said he was at the accident "with another car that pulled over to help" adding "only one car" went off the highway.

The CHP said Hart, 40, and Black, 28, suffered "major back injuries." Hart's wife has said the actor-comedian will be fine.

Broxterman, 31, only complained of pain.

The report said Hart had left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention. He and Black were ultimately taken to different hospitals.

It remains unclear how the accident will affect Hart, who has emerged from his roots in standup comedy to become one a major Hollywood star. His next major release, "Jumanji: The Next Level," is scheduled for release in December.

The accident, which remains under investigation, occurred on a stretch of road in the hills above the city of Malibu.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
