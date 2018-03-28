ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Roseanne's back! Revival premieres on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

A special look behind the scenes of the revival of Roseanne - 20 years later! (wabc)

They were one of America's favorite families for nearly a decade. Now the Conners are coming back, more than 20 years after the last episode of Roseanne was aired.

The original cast from Roseanne is returning. See what they've been up to in the last two decades.


Roseanne Barr (plays Roseanne Conner)

A successful comedian outside of the show, in 2012, Roseanne tried a different path by running for president. She failed to gain the presidential nomination for the Green Party and ended up running for the Peace and Freedom Party, gaining 67,000 votes.

She's also had her own talk show, done stand-up comedy, judged Last Comic Standing, and starred in the reality show Roseanne's Nuts, about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.

John Goodman (plays Dan Conner)

Since the show ended, Goodman has starred in films such as The Big Lebowski, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Kong: Skull Island becoming a well-loved actor. Though Goodman's character passed away at the end of the original series, Dan is back in the new series.

Sara Gilbert (plays Darlene Conner)

Gilbert has been busy behind the camera, serving as an executive producer and co-host of CBS' The Talk. She also had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory as her former co-star Johnny Galecki's potential love interest.

Lecy Goranson (plays Becky Conner-Healy)

Since Roseanne, the actress has been in films like Hilary Swank's Oscar-winner Boys Don't Cry and guest starred in TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Sex and the City.

Sarah Chalke (also played Becky Conner-Healy)

Chalke took on the role of Becky later in the series. When Roseanne ended, Chalke starred as Dr. Elliot Reid in the hit TV medical comedy Scrubs. The actress also had stints on How I Met Your Mother and Mad Love, and currently stars in the animated series Rick and Morty as Beth. She'll take on a new role, Andrea, in the revival.

Michael Fishman (plays D.J. Conner)

Fishman, who landed the role of DJ in Roseanne at the age of six, went back to high school after the show ended. He continued to have small roles in TV shows and films, and became a co-host on Barr's talk show.

Laurie Metcalf (plays Jackie Harris)

Since saying goodbye to her character as Roseanne's little sister, Metcalf has starred in Desperate Housewives and HBO's Getting On. She's also seen success on the stage, with four Tony Award nominations, including a win for A Doll's House, Part 2. She's been known recently for being nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the title character's mother in Lady Bird.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionwatercoolerbuzzworthyABC
Related
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News