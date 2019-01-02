ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'A miracle:' NC great-grandmother strikes it rich with $10M scratch-off win

EMBED </>More Videos

Great grandmother wins $10 million.

By
GROVER, N.C. (WPVI) --
It is a very happy New Year for Dorothy Martin. The great-grandmother from Grover, North Carolina did not need to eat collard greens or black-eyed peas for good fortune in 2019. She won a $10 million scratch-off North Carolina Education Lottery prize.

"It's a miracle!" Martin said to lottery officials. "I still can't believe this is happening."
WTVD-TV reports, she bought an Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket and could not believe her eyes.

"I started at the bottom," Martin said. "I didn't match any of the numbers. When I got to the top, I closed my eyes and scratched. When I opened them I couldn't believe it. I just thought, 'Could this be real?'"

Martin says she returned to the Number Three Handy Mart and asked the clerk to check her ticket.
"I told her, 'If this is real, you better call the paramedics now. I'm sure I'll have a heart attack,'" Martin said.

Martin had the option of a $10 million annuity, 20 payments of $500,000 a year, or a lump sum of $6 million. She chose the lump sum and after taxes took home $4,230,069.

Martin says she plans to use some of the money to get a new home and help her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilylotterymillionairegrandparentsu.s. & worldfeel goodNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Person of interest in custody after 3 West Philly fires
Teen dies after incident at Blue Mountain Resort
Police: Man gets into fight, fires AR-15 while fleeing
Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Show More
Philadelphia Mummers Parade results
Ban on smoking at N.J. public beaches, parks in 2019
Action News Morning Update
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Mega Millions: $425M jackpot won in NY, $4M ticket in Pa.
More News