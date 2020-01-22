television

ABC holding 'The Conners' fan contest to name Lanford Lunch Box stew, win a trip to a taping

LANFORD, Ill. -- "The Conners" fans, here's your chance to leave your mark on the show!

ABC is holding a contest for fans to submit a creative name for a new stew on the menu at the new Lanford Lunch Box. According to ABC, judging criteria includes creativity of the stew's name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and perseverance of "The Conners."

Fans can submit their creative stew names at theconnerscontest.com for a chance to win the grand prize, a trip for two to a taping of "The Conners" in Los Angeles this spring.

The contest is open until Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST. It's open to legal U.S. residents, age 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to participate. Official rules can be found at theconnerscontest.com.

"The Conners" returned with a new episode this week. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconteststelevisionthe connersabc
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' new season trailer, premiere date released
Jane Fonda says she'll expand 'Fire Drill Friday' climate protests
Localish coming to TV as broadcast network in February
4 previous winners announced as first round of Oscar presenters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in Target parking lot triple shooting
DA: Chester Co. landlord charged after firing gun inside home
Customers, employees speak out after cabinet company closes doors
Police ID man found inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Police investigate claim that Gritty assaulted 13-year-old
Video captures melee inside Montco Wendy's before shooting
Man freed after 28 years in prison after conviction vacated
Show More
13 alleged members of violent sex trafficking gang in Reading charged
Chicago-based developer bids $240M for South Philly refinery site
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Officials release sketch of man killed by car in Chester
AccuWeather: Clear And Cold
More TOP STORIES News