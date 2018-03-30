ROSEANNE

ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season

EMBED </>More Videos

This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.

BURBANK, Calif. --
Less than a week after its highly rated premiere, ABC's revival of 'Roseanne' was renewed for a second season.

ABC announced the renewal Friday on the show's Twitter account, though it's not immediately clear how many episodes the network ordered.


More than 20 years after the series ended, the first two episodes of the revival each drew in more than 18 million viewers, according to Nielsen estimates.

President Donald Trump congratulated series creator and star Roseanne Bar over the phone the next day, a conversation that Barr said was "pretty exciting."

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the 'Roseanne' team has in store for next year," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a news release.

'Roseanne' airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCABC premieresroseannetelevision
ROSEANNE
Roseanne Barr coming back to TV?
ABC orders 'Roseanne' spinoff for fall minus Roseanne Barr
'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News