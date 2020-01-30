Arts & Entertainment

How to watch new episodes of 'General Hospital' amid Trump impeachment coverage

ABC has resumed airing original, unaired episodes of "General Hospital" starting Wednesday.

The episodes will air regularly on television on the West Coast and other areas not impacted by ABC News' live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial.

Full episodes of "General Hospital" will be made available for viewers each day on ABC.com and the ABC app beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and the following day on demand and on Hulu.

ABC says these viewing opportunities will allow fans to enjoy their favorite daytime drama and the cadence will continue with subsequent episodes added as necessary or as coverage continues.

"General Hospital" is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted TV drama currently in production.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentimpeachmentgeneral hospitalabc newsabcu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Controversial comments made at Abington school board meeting
Glen Mills Schools facing more suits alleging severe sex abuse
Kenyatta Johnson maintains innocence in federal corruption case
3 hurt after crashing in stolen car in Ridley Park
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Potential case of coronavirus in Delaware
Show More
Dog attacks 2 kids in Southwest Philadelphia
FOP offers reward for information in Love Park sex assault
Bucks County DA announces lawsuit against e-cigarette companies
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Gov. Wolf announces plan to combat asbestos, lead and mold
More TOP STORIES News