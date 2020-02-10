ABC shows get into the Oscars spirit

NEW YORK -- As we celebrated creativity in filmmaking, ABC-TV also premiered fun new movie-inspired commercials for the "American Idol" premiere next Sunday night, "The Bachelor" on Monday nights and "The Conners" LIVE show coming up on Tuesday.In anticipation of the upcoming live episode of "The Conners," ABC debuted a live promo featuring the fan-favorite cast. "The Conners" live episode, set to air this Tuesday, Feb. 11, will integrate response and reaction to the New Hampshire primary results as they unfolded in real-time, using ABC News coverage as their guide. Watch "The Conners LIVE" on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.Currently, in its 24th season, ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor" celebrated the iconic film "Ghost" with a custom promo spot shown during the 92nd Oscars telecast. In the spot, airline pilot and current bachelor, Peter Weber, trades his wings for the movie's iconic pottery wheel and even secures some advice from Whoopi Goldberg."The Bachelor" airs Mondays (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST).In celebration of Hollywood's biggest night and in anticipation of the premiere of "American Idol," America's OG singing competition series paid tribute to the film "Almost Famous" in a special promo spot. The spot features "American Idol" host, Ryan Seacrest, along with several of this season's "Idol" hopefuls. "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.