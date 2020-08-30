ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight

NEW YORK -- Tonight on ABC, a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment and ABC News will present the broadcast premiere of the film "Black Panther" followed by an ABC News special on Boseman's life and career.
Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.
ABC will air the Marvel Studios' blockbuster hit film "Black Panther" at 8:00 p.m. EDT and PDT | 7:00 CDT.
The film broadcast will be followed by the ABC News special "Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King" at 10:20 p.m. EDT and PDT | 7:00 CDT.
"Black Panther" stars Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett. The Oscar-winning film will be presented commercial-free.
The ABC News special will celebrate Boseman's storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on and off-screen. It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.
Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" follows T'Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king - and Black Panther - is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.
The film received seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards including Best Picture, with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. "Black Panther" is the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination and the first MCU film to win an Academy Award. It also received three nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, two wins at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards and three wins at the 24th Critics' Choice Awards from 12 nominations, among others.
Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, "Black Panther" also stars Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Andy Serkis.
The film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. Kevin Feige and David J. Grant were producers. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeffrey Chernov, Nate Moore and Stan Lee served as executive producers.
The film was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and is currently available on Disney+.
"Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King" is executive produced by Steven Baker.
RELATED: Chadwick Boseman death: Celebrities remember 'Black Panther' star
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
Sunday night, ABC will air the Marvel Studios' blockbuster hit film "Black Panther" followed an ABC News special "Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King"
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News