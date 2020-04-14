television

ABC's 'Summer Fun and Games' lineup returns this May

The network announced its summer lineup, jam-packed with some of television's highest-rated game shows.
ABC's "Summer Fun and Games" returns this May with a lineup full of some of television's highest-rated game shows, the network announced on Tuesday.

Extreme mini-golf tournament "Holey Moley" swings into action with its sophomore season on Thursday, May 21. The 13-episode season will follow mini-golf lovers as they go head-to-head on an even bigger obstacle golf course for the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of $250,000. Stephen Curry, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai will return for "Holey Moley II: The Sequel."

Following the season premiere of "Holey Moley," "To Tell the Truth" will return for its fifth season on the same day. Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, the game show will feature a panel of celebrities grilling three contestants in attempt to figure out which is telling the truth about their identity. The game show is set to have a star-studded season with appearances by Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi and more.

"Sunday Fun and Games" returns on May 31 with "Celebrity Family Feud," hosted by Steve Harvey, "Press Your Luck" with host Elizabeth Banks and "Match Game" with host Alec Baldwin.

The network also announced the return of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Starring Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward, the show will debut its final season on Wednesday, May 27.

ABC News will also debut a new show this May. "The Genetic Detective" will follow investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she works with police departments to use DNA in order to identify criminals. The new show is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritysummerabc primetimetelevisionabcgame show
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
Colton Underwood gets candid about 'Bachelor' experience and COVID-19
ABC cooks up new romantic comedy 'The Baker and the Beauty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Move over 'Pizza Rat,' Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
NJ: 4K additional COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Show More
Ban on public access to Del. court facilities extended to May 14
Part of Delco medical shelter is heading to East Stroudsburg
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Wildwood suffers setback on boardwalk repairs after powerful storm
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
More TOP STORIES News