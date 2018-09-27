ENTERTAINMENT

Action News team to give Jeopardy! clues on tonight's episode

Action News gives clues on 'Jeopardy!' Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia is a category on 'Jeopardy!' on Thursday night and several familiar faces will be giving away the clues.

Members of the Action News team went around the city to be honorary members of the famed Clue Crew.


Viewers will see clues given by anchor Jim Gardner, sports director Ducis Rodgers, anchor/reporter Alicia Vitarelli, and meteorologists Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, and Cecily Tynan.

You'll be able to test your knowledge of Philly at 7 p.m. on 6abc!

