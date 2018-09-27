PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia is a category on 'Jeopardy!' on Thursday night and several familiar faces will be giving away the clues.
Members of the Action News team went around the city to be honorary members of the famed Clue Crew.
"Hey Alex, what is @6abc has a whole category on @Jeopardy tomorrow night?" 😏@Jim_Gardner @aliciavitarelli @duciswild @Melissa_Magee @karenrogers6abc pic.twitter.com/I2J24OyNKy— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 26, 2018
Viewers will see clues given by anchor Jim Gardner, sports director Ducis Rodgers, anchor/reporter Alicia Vitarelli, and meteorologists Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, and Cecily Tynan.
You'll be able to test your knowledge of Philly at 7 p.m. on 6abc!
