Action News viewers go see 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'

Action News viewers head to Live with Kelly and Ryan. Melissa Magee reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More than a dozen Action News viewers have won a chance to head to New York City Thursday morning for a taping of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

Action News Meteorologist Melissa Magee will be joining them.

She reported from Fishtown where they were about to board the bus.



