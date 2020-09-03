Arts & Entertainment

Action star Jet Li puts aside jumps and kicks, tackles regal role in Disney's 'Mulan'

International action star Jet Li faces a different challenge for his role in Disney's live-action "Mulan" - he has to sit still!
Disney's live-action take on its 1998 Oscar-nominated animated classic "Mulan" is filled with high-flying kicks and jumps and acrobatic battles.

That's something actor Jet Li has made a name for himself doing on the big screen.

But in "Mulan," he faced a different challenge: sitting still.

Jet Li plays the emperor in "Mulan," which means much - but not all - of his work is done sitting on a throne. The actor gained international fame as one of the world's most talented action stars, in movies including "Hero" where he fought against his "Mulan" co-star Donnie Yen. So this was a whole new world.

"You always want to move, even when you just sit there," said Jet Li. "I want to show deep emotions and things. And I asked the director and she said ! No! You're a king, you're not Jet Li. You control everything. The bad news - keep inside. No face, no emotion!"

When I told the star that I didn't even recognize him when I saw the film, he laughed heartily, saying "Good!"

"Mulan" streams on Disney+ beginning Friday. If you have a subscription you'll also need to get premiere access for this title, for an additional $29.99. Regular Disney+ subscribers will have access to the film for no additional cost starting in December.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneymovie newsdisney+ streaming servicehollywood wrap
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens dead, 2 injured in Philly shooting: Police
Black-owned businesses in Philly receive racist, threatening emails
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms tonight; more widespread Thursday
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Millennials lead town hall with Philly police, mayor
Sixers want new arena at Penn's Landing but not everyone agrees
Police: Suspect in custody following attempted sexual assault
Show More
Mad scramble for some families as new school year starts in Philly
Young driver grabs baby, runs from scene of deadly hit-and-run
Del. gov. green lights fall sports. What happens next?
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Community health worker helps patients through pandemic
More TOP STORIES News