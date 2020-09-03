Action star Jet Li puts aside jumps and kicks, tackles regal role in Disney's 'Mulan'

Disney's live-action take on its 1998 Oscar-nominated animated classic "Mulan" is filled with high-flying kicks and jumps and acrobatic battles.That's something actor Jet Li has made a name for himself doing on the big screen.But in "Mulan," he faced a different challenge: sitting still.Jet Li plays the emperor in "Mulan," which means much - but not all - of his work is done sitting on a throne. The actor gained international fame as one of the world's most talented action stars, in movies including "Hero" where he fought against his "Mulan" co-star Donnie Yen. So this was a whole new world."You always want to move, even when you just sit there," said Jet Li. "I want to show deep emotions and things. And I asked the director and she said ! No! You're a king, you're not Jet Li. You control everything. The bad news - keep inside. No face, no emotion!"When I told the star that I didn't even recognize him when I saw the film, he laughed heartily, saying "Good!""Mulan" streams on Disney+ beginning Friday. If you have a subscription you'll also need to get premiere access for this title, for an additional $29.99. Regular Disney+ subscribers will have access to the film for no additional cost starting in December.The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.