ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Danny DeVito gets his own day in his native New Jersey

Actor Danny DeVito is getting his own day in his native New Jersey.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. --
Actor Danny DeVito is getting his own day in his native New Jersey.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Asbury Park City Council honored Devito on Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "Danny DeVito Day" in his hometown.

The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival, which helps raise money for arts education for school-aged children in the city.

DeVito is well known from the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Romancing the Stone," ''Twins" and "Batman Returns" and has directing and producing credits. He currently stars on the comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying "Danny has never forgotten where he came from."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentn.j. newsnew jersey newsactorcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News