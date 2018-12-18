ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Penny Marshall, 'Laverne and Shirley' star and 'Big' director, dies at 75

Penny Marshall, the comedic actress and director who helmed such blockbusters as "Big" after rising to fame on the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died at her home in Hollywood Hills.

Penny Marshall, the comedic actress and director who helmed such blockbusters as "Big" after rising to fame on the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Monday evening at her home in the Hollywood Hills, her publicist announced Tuesday. She was 75.

The cause of death was complications from diabetes, publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement, adding that Marshall died "peacefully."

After appearing as Laverne, opposite Cindy Williams' Shirley, on the hit 1970s series, Marshall went on to direct several well-received films including "Awakenings" in 1990 and 1992's "A League of Their Own."

She is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, Bega said.

