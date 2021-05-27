movie premiere

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste says filming Disney's 'Cruella' was 'dream job'

By Hosea Sanders
CHICAGO -- Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays a reporter in the new movie "Cruella".

Her character, Anita Darling, discovers she was actually classmates with Cruella as school kids.

Hosea Sanders spoke to Kirby about being part of this extravaganza!

Sanders: "I love the way you look and I love the way you played that character, what a great name, Anita Darling! Are you jealous that you didn't get to play dress up because you're a reporter in this thing?"

Howell-Baptiste: "I definitely got to play dress up. The outfits I wore I loved. Almost everything I wore was handmade - it was tailor made for me - one of a kind."

Sanders: "This had to be so much fun - a joy to be in this production."

Howell-Baptiste: "It was a dream job and also to be surrounded by truly such beauty on the set, the way everything was designed and the clothing for me, it was like I walked around happy every single day."

Sanders: "It's good to see you as 'representatio,' in this film as well. That's what kind of stuck out to me. Do you feel that?"

Howell-Baptiste: "What I think is beautiful about these origin stories is being able to go look, of course, we're going to pay homage to what has been but we're recognizing where we are now, and London in the 70s was incredibly multi-cultural and it still is."

Sanders: "This seems like the perfect film to open the theaters."

Howell-Baptiste: "To be able to be part of something that every generation can watch is amazing to me."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
