ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance with Billy Joel

EMBED </>More Videos

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in NY. (Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

Perry's publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.

The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.
The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiclive musicrock musicbilly joelhealthentertainmentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
AMC to raise Stubs A-List prices in some states
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino 'under review'
Eagles can't rally past Cowboys, lose 27-20
Eagles salute veterans after Ertz touchdown
Pedestrian struck while crossing I-676
A grim search for more fire victims in California
Man shot feet from Tioga home
Car crashes, gets stuck in broken utility pole
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Show More
Bushes awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tonight
N.J. therapy dogs head to Southern California after fires, shooting
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
More News