ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alec Baldwin appears in court in Manhattan parking spot assault case

EMBED </>More Videos

The actor appeared in court on charges he assaulted a man over a parking space outside his Manhattan apartment (Alec Tabek/The Daily News via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Alec Baldwin appeared in a New York City courtroom Monday after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.

The 60-year-old actor was arraigned on misdemeanor and violation-level charges.

Baldwin, in black rimmed glasses, walked slowly and said nothing as he entered and exited the brief court appearance. He has said any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

Raw video: Alec Baldwin leaves court after brief appearance:
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Actor Alec Baldwin emerges from his court appearance in Lower Manhattan.


Baldwin was arrested on November 2 after police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin's relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

Baldwin later tweeted the episode was "egregiously misstated."

Police arrested him on assault and harassment charges, but prosecutors downgraded them Monday to attempted assault and harassment.

"Mr. Baldwin is a public figure whose reputation has been damaged by media reports that claim that he punched a man on a New York City street," said his lawyer, Alan Abramson, after court. "There is incontrovertible video evidence that has been turned over to the district attorney's office that proves beyond all doubt that Mr. Baldwin never punched anyone. Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime, and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court."

Baldwin's next court date is on January 23.

Baldwin hosts a talk show on ABC and is best known these days for his impersonation of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

ABC has no statement at this time.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentalec baldwinassaultNew York CityManhattanLower ManhattanGreenwich Village
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57
Dancing with the Stars: Live! Sweepstakes
Dancing with the Stars: Live! Sweepstakes
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: 1 shot dead at Poconos municipal building
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57
Flyers moving on from 'unyielding' Hextall, search for GM begins
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Show More
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Baby Boom! Fire department welcomes 8 new additions
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home
More News