Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support

'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek discusses what it's like to host the long-running game show in a 2007 interview.

Following news that Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, celebrities and former "Jeopardy" contestants took to social media to share messages of support for the longtime "Jeopardy" host.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak



"Jeopardy" champ Ken Jennings





Dr. Phil McGraw



Dr. Oz




Ken Jeong



David Muir



Chris Harrison


Recent "Jeopardy" contestant Brad Rutter

