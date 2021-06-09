Alicia Vitarelli chats with cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

The God of Mischief is back, this time with his very own series on Disney+.
Action News had the chance to chat with the cast of Loki ahead of Wednesday's big debut.
The cast tells Action News, the series asks a big question of the god famous for cheating death: Can he continue to cheat his destiny? Or does time have it out for him?
"He's playful. He's charming. He's charismatic, he's kind of smart, and persuasive," said Tom Hiddleston, who portrays Loki. "But on the inside, he's vulnerable and broken and damaged, and he's got lots of grievances. It's always been such a fascinating cocktail."
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Judge Renslayer, asked, "Can we change our destiny? Can we change our essential nature?"
Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15, says the show asks whether things are predetermined or whether individuals have control over things.
The series is a six-hour-deep dive into the God of Mischief's back story, who he is, and who he's meant to be.
"It's not just a mere mortal. It is a super-powerful being questioning his place in the universe," said head writer Michael Waldron.
Director Kate Herron calls Loki the "gray area" between good and evil.
"Mischief can be fun," Herron said. "It can also be quite complicated."
You can watch Action News' full interviews with the cast and creative time right now on our family of streaming apps like Apple TV and Roku.
Loki debuts Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.