Arts & Entertainment

Alicia Vitarelli chats with cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chatting with the cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's Thor's trickster brother, and it seems Loki has more tricks up his sleeve.

The God of Mischief is back, this time with his very own series on Disney+.

Action News had the chance to chat with the cast of Loki ahead of Wednesday's big debut.

EMBED More News Videos

Behind the scenes look at Marvel's "Loki"



The cast tells Action News, the series asks a big question of the god famous for cheating death: Can he continue to cheat his destiny? Or does time have it out for him?

"He's playful. He's charming. He's charismatic, he's kind of smart, and persuasive," said Tom Hiddleston, who portrays Loki. "But on the inside, he's vulnerable and broken and damaged, and he's got lots of grievances. It's always been such a fascinating cocktail."

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Judge Renslayer, asked, "Can we change our destiny? Can we change our essential nature?"

Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15, says the show asks whether things are predetermined or whether individuals have control over things.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast of "Loki"



The series is a six-hour-deep dive into the God of Mischief's back story, who he is, and who he's meant to be.

"It's not just a mere mortal. It is a super-powerful being questioning his place in the universe," said head writer Michael Waldron.

Director Kate Herron calls Loki the "gray area" between good and evil.

"Mischief can be fun," Herron said. "It can also be quite complicated."

You can watch Action News' full interviews with the cast and creative time right now on our family of streaming apps like Apple TV and Roku.

Loki debuts Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Dunkin' killing could be suspect in 2 other murders
76ers tie up the series 1-1, beat Hawks 118-102 in Game 2
LIVE Election Results for the New Jersey Primaries
Multiple reports of water rescues due to severe weather
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run coping with loss of 2nd child
San Jose mom arrested after son, 7, found dead along Las Vegas trail
AccuWeather: Flash Flash Flooding and Severe Thunderstorms
Show More
Interstate 95 in New Castle Co., Del. now open in both directions
Jack Ciattarelli wins GOP NJ primary, will face Murphy in November
Wawa to mark 'Mare of Easttown Day' with new cheesesteak
KOP Mall hosts job fair to help merchants scrambling to find employees
Temple makes historic selection for 12th president
More TOP STORIES News