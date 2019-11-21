Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to head to Hollywood to talk the stars before the movie hits theaters Thursday night.
"The movie starts everyone is happy in Arendelle," says Kristen Bell, the voice of the beloved Anna. "Anna is content because everyone is happy around her and Elsa starts to hear this voice."
"It just starts to haunt her and she needs to figure out what it is," says Idina Menzel, the voice of Queen Elsa. "So they go on this epic adventure to unveil the secrets and origins to her powers."
For Queen Elsa and her squad, this film brings empowerment and evolution.
"I wanted Anna to deal with her co-dependency in this second movie," says Bell.
There's a battle and a quest for truth.
"And it's pretty dangerous," says Bell of a brave Anna in a way we've never seen her before.
And in this sequel, Elsa teaches us to listen to our calling and what we are meant to do.
"I think there are so many layers of teaching lessons in this," says Bell.
For legions of Frozen fans across the globe, this second film has all the feels.
"It's beautiful, isn't it?" says Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf. "
FROZEN 2 hits theaters on Friday, 11/22.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.