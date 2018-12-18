Alicia Vitarelli interviews Lin-Manuel Miranda about his new film "Mary Poppins Returns."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Everyone's favorite nanny is making a comeback. Mary Poppins Returns flies into theaters Wednesday.
This highly anticipated film is a continuation of a story that's captivated hearts for generations.
Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with the cast and crew in New York City and says keep your eyes open for a lot of famous faces.
Watch what Lin-Manuel Miranda had to say.
You can also see her interview with Emily Blunt here.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps