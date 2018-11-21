ENTERTAINMENT

Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast of Creed II

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Philadelphia is the pulse and heart of the ultimate underdog story in Creed II - Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast during Action News at noon on November 21, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
6abc's Alicia Vitarelli spoke with the cast of Creed II right at home in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Rocky franchise.

The much-anticipated sequel is all about redemption, as the sons of two infamous boxers go head to head, trying to change their future as the past continues to haunt them.

The city has just as much a starring role as every actor on the set. And the cast is so passionate about Philadelphia, they came here to promote the film, bringing international media to the birthplace of the Rocky Balboa.
EMBED More News Videos

Creed 2 opens at midnight: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., November 20, 2018

EMBED More News Videos

Creed 2 opens at midnight: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., November 20, 2018



------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviemovie premieremovie sequelsmoviesrockyphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions
Kim Porter, rapper Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
Stars visit their hometowns, give back in 'I'm Coming Home'
Multiple people injured after fight erupts at Pusha T concert in Toronto
Escape from Philadelphia to Charleston on a budget
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 dead in mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Gritty nominates himself for TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Action News Update
University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
Show More
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
15-year-old sought for murder in Camden
Woman killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Family speaks out after man's brutal stabbing death
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
More News