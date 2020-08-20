AMC Theatres reopen, 4 in Philly area, with 15-cent movie tickets

AMC Center Valley 16, AMC Marple 10, AMC Neshaminy 24 and AMC Plymouth Meeting Mall 12 theaters in the Pennsylvania suburbs will reopen their doors.
In just over 12 hours, we re-open the doors of #AMCTheatres for the first time since 3/17. And we're celebrating 100 years in operation with 1920 prices- just 15¢ all day. Welcome back to the movies. Welcome back to AMC. pic.twitter.com/41jEYhkXgw— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 20, 2020
They are among the more than 100 cinemas AMC Entertainment plans to open, about a sixth of its nationwide locations.
And with throwback pricing for a day.
All tickets are selling for 15 cents, the same price as it was when the chain first opened in 1920.
During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including "Ghostbusters," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and "Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.
AMC, the nation's largest movie theater chain, confirmed that Disney's much-delayed "New Mutants" will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" to follow Sept. 3.
Theaters will have reduced capacity along with social distancing standards.
"Please remember to social distance before, during and after the movie. Directional signs and reminders will be posted throughout the theater for guidance," AMC's website reads.
Masks will also be required for employees, guests and vendors.
"Because we care about your health, masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theatre. Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines. If needed, masks are available to purchase for just $1," the website states.
The theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing back in June, less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.
Other AMC Theatres will reopen in the weeks ahead. AMC 309 Cinema 9, AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16, AMC CLASSIC Pottsgrove 12 and AMC DINE-IN Painters Crossing 9 are among the theaters planned to reopen on August 27.
Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is set to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21. Area locations include: Wilmington, Regal Brandywine Town Center; Newark, Regal Peoples Plaza; Downingtown, Regal Downingtown & IMAX; Oaks, Regal Oaks; King Of Prussia, Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX, IMAX & RPX; Langhorne, Regal UA Oxford Valley.
Theaters remain closed in the city of Philadelphia and in New Jersey.
