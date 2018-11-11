ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

AMC to raise Stubs A-List prices in some states

AMC to raise Stubs A-List prices in some states. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

Get ready to pay more to see movies in theaters.

AMC says it's raising the price for its ticket app "Stubs A-List" in several states, including New Jersey.

The theater chain plans to raise the price from $19.95 to $23.95.

For those in Pennsylvania, Delaware and several other states, the monthly price will move to $21.95.

Stubs A-List allows you to see up to three movies a week, including IMAX and Dolby.

The changes go into effect after the new year.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
