Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol' encore returns to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

NEW YORK -- It's an "American Idol" season like no other, and the anticipation grows as fans cast their votes to choose the next winner, which will be announced on Sunday night.

Only seven contestants remain in the competition during this history-making season, but "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" will return Monday, allowing viewers to choose one of the runners-up to perform on "Live" on Thursday, May 21.

It's a special opportunity for "American Idol" fans to bring back a favorite contestant for one more performance.

After the 2020 "Idol" winner is crowned on Sunday night, viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll opening at 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, May 18, and closing at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 19.

After polling ends, one of the eliminated "Idol" singers will return to national television to appear on "Live," Thursday, May 21.

Further details and the link to the online poll will be available at KellyandRyan.com on Monday, May 18.

The 2020 "American Idol" Top 7 are the following:

  • Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS

  • Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA

  • Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA

  • Jonny West - Studio City, CA

  • Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY

  • Just Sam - West Hollywood, CA

  • Louis Knight - Narberth, PA


Watch the winner of the poll perform on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning. Check your local listings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 more Pa. counties
4-alarm fire burning in Frankford section of Philadelphia
New Jersey death toll tops 10,000, but state sees positive trends
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
Show More
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves NJ hospital
Gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during PA visit
More TOP STORIES News