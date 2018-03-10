AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' judges weigh in on what it takes to make a star

EMBED </>More Videos

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan look forward to learning about the contestants'journeys and finding the next "American Idol." (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan bring their knowledge, experience and humor to the judges' table on "American Idol." They developed an easy chemistry right away, but the judges don't want the focus to be on them.

They want the spotlight to be on the talented young people trying to get their big break in show business.

So just what makes an "American Idol?"
"I always say it goes back to the old school. What's your style? You got a style?" said Richie. "That means you'll be around for a while, OK? If you're a singer, maybe, maybe not. But stylists are the people that last forever."

"I borrow it from Lionel but he calls it instant identity," said Perry. "Honestly, it is about your own imprint, your own personality, and for me personally, I don't want to hear the music, I want to feel the music."

Bryan says he's looking for a performer that has that almost indescribable "it" quality.
"Are you 'it' when you walk in the room? When you open your mouth are you 'it?' When you get in front of that TV, do you just have it?" said Bryan.

"It is really about the contestant and we're just here to support them and to elevate them," said Perry. "And to really make a true American dream come to life again."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionamerican idolentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Local American Idol stars come home for concert in Upper Darby
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News