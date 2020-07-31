american idol

Idol Across America: 'American Idol' kicks off virtual audition tour

Auditioning for "American Idol" just got easier!

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan judge the "American Idol" season three finale from home. (ABC)

"American Idol" made history last season when they became the first reality competition show to continue broadcasting remotely.

The series will return in spring 2021 for its fourth season on ABC and they're looking for their new star. The show will kick off "Idol Across America," their groundbreaking, live virtual audition tour, on Aug. 10.

"Idol" will host remote auditions across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer. Auditions will be easier than ever, allowing potential contestants to participate in any official audition date, from anywhere in America.

Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.

In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audtition.



"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows and are subject to change:

  • Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug. 10)
  • Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug. 12)
  • Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)
  • Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug. 16)
  • Open Call Auditions (Aug. 17)
  • Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug. 18)
  • Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)
  • Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug. 22)
  • Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug. 24)
  • Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)
  • Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)
  • Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug. 28)
  • Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug. 30)
  • Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep. 1)
  • Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep. 3)
  • Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep. 5)
  • Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep. 7)
  • Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep. 9)


To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.

