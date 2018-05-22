AMERICAN IDOL

Who won 'American Idol'? Winner revealed during 2-hour music-filled finale

EMBED </>More Videos

"American Idol" brought the top 3 contestants together with several other favorites from the season, plus the judges and other celebrity performers, to announce the latest winner.

LOS ANGELES --
The months-long journey to become the next "American Idol" ended Monday night.

The two-hour music-filled finale highlighted the judges' talents as we heard Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry sing. There were special guests, clip reels of special moments from throughout the season (and a great impression of Lionel Richie by Caleb Lee Hutchinson), as the show slowly built to the big reveal.

It was an hour and 15 minutes into the show when we saw our first real decision of the evening. The final three became the top two when Gabby Barrett was eliminated, leaving Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to vie for the coveted title of the next "American Idol."

Things start winding down about an hour and 45 minutes into the show, with host Ryan Seacrest, Caleb and Maddie on stage. Ryan let the cat out of the bag... no, not who won "Idol."

He said Caleb and Maddie are a couple! Then the two sang an adorable duet. They were also awarded with a trip to Disney's Aulani resort in Oahu.

Can they both win the title? But in the end only one of them won big.

Ryan reveals this year's "American Idol" is...Maddie Poppe!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idoltelevisionreality televisionABCsingingcompetition
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Local American Idol stars come home for concert in Upper Darby
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
Watch: Meet the 2018 American Idol winner
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News