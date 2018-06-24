ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural

Late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is being remembered with a new mural that debuted in Santa Monica this week. (KGO-TV)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (WPVI) --
Late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is being remembered with a new mural that debuted in Santa Monica this week.

The work has gone up at the Gramercy bar on Wilshire Boulevard.

Bourdain committed suicide June 8, 2018 while on location in France filming an episode of his TV show.

He was a frequent visitor to Southern California for his various shows.

Philly food scene reacts to Anthony Bourdain's death. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on June 8, 2018.

