ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ardmore's Benj Pasek wins Golden Globe

Benj Pasek, left, and Justin Paul pose in the press room with the award for best original song - motion picture for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"This is Me" from the film "The Greatest Showman" was the winner of the best song Golden Globe Award and it has local ties.
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
The winners are in! See who won big at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.


"The Greatest Showman" song is the work of Oscar-winning duo Ardmore native Benj Pasek, a graduate of Friends Central, and Justin Paul. The duo won an Academy Award for their song "City of Stars" in "La La Land." The "Showman" tune appears in the musical starring Hugh Jackman about the life of P.T. Barnum.

"Every day in our house was like going to a Broadway show. That's how we got through breakfast. That's how we got through lunch," Benj's mother Kathy Hirsh-Pasek told Action News before the Oscars last year.
EMBED More News Videos

La La Land is Oscar bound, and those behind the scenes have local connections.


It beat out songs created by stars such as Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey, who was onstage at the Globes moments before the best song award was announced.

Carey, who was nominated for her song "The Star," helped announce the winner of the best original score honor, which went to Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water."
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentpa. newsgolden globe awardsOscars
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News