entertainment

'Frozen' Fire: Celebrate the season with Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+

SAN FRANCISCO -- So, you don't have a fireplace to help you experience the warm glow of the holiday season? Let it go!

Fans of "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" will love watching virtual flames flicker in the hearth of Anna and Elsa's family home in the Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

You can hear the fireplace crackle and see five stockings hanging on the mantle for Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff.

The video stream lasts three hours, giving you plenty of time to imagine yourself in the castle's rustic and elegant family room.

The Disney+ Instagram account warns those made of snow may want to steer clear (sorry, Olaf).

Subscribers can find the stream by searching for Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's eveholidayfrozenmoviesentertainmentdisneychristmaschristmas evenew year's day
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
This drag show features the best holiday tamales in Silver Lake
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
Fan shows up with BB8 at theater
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cleanup efforts underway following fatal explosion, collapse
Meek Mill surprises families impacted by incarceration with epic day
Officials identify Bethel Township standoff suspect
16-year-old killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Military brothers surprise little sister for the holidays
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Lower Merion family becomes part of holiday DUI statistic
Show More
Police seek 2 men accused of lighting a house on fire
Sources: Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered fractured rib; Jay Ajayi released with Jordan Howard returning
Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi
Toddler has adorable reaction to getting banana as Christmas gift
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News