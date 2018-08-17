ARETHA FRANKLIN

Queen of Soul dies on same date as King of Rock 'n' Roll

EMBED </>More Videos

We lost the Queen of Soul on Thursday. And 41 years ago on the same day, we lost the King of Rock and Roll. (KGO-TV)

MEMPHIS --
We lost the Queen of Soul on Thursday. And 41 years ago on the same day, we lost the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin through the years

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee - Elvis Presley's home.

Graceland is hosting a series of events during its annual Elvis Week celebration.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs

You can soon bid on one of Presley's mobile homes. One of the eight on his property near Graceland hits the auction block on August 25.

Presley bought it in 1967 and it has changed hands twice since the King's death, but it's still registered in his name.

Here are more stories and videos related to the death of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaretha franklinmusic newsu.s. & worldcelebritycelebrity deathsmusic
Related
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin through the years
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Babysitter takes kids out of home during Holmesburg murder-suicide
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: What happened before Colorado wife, kids went missing
Officer injured in struggle with suspected Rite Aid thief
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Show More
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Man stabbed in back in Center City
Man killed in East Oak Lane trench collapse
More News