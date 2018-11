One of Aretha Franklin's homes has been sold.The 5,600 square foot brick home, which is next to the Detroit Golf Club, sold for $300,000.The Detroit News reports that Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.Franklin has another home outside Detroit that's on the market for $800,000.The Queen of Soul passed away in August from pancreatic cancer.------