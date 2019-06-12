Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande donates $250,000 from Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood

ATLANTA -- It looks like Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity taking a stand against Georgia's abortion ban.

According to "People Magazine", the singer donated the proceeds from her recent Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood, CNN reports.

Grande has not confirmed the donation.

The donation was reportedly $250,000.

Georgia is one of the many states to recently pass a so-called "heartbeat bill"-which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Georgia ban has gotten major attention from the entertainment industry because many production companies film movies and shows in the state.

A few producers have pledged to stop filming there, while others have made similar donations to abortion rights organizations.

Most of the major studios are taking a "wait and see" approach until the law is upheld or stricken down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcerthealthu.s. & worldariana grandedonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
'GMA' throwing out first pitch at Phillies game
Car pinned against Schuylkill Expressway median by tractor trailer
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Fmr. Villanova campus ministry director pleads guilty in child porn case
Alleged Target peeping Tom faces additional charges
Show More
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect in custody
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
More TOP STORIES News