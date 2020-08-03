FYI Philly

South Street gets its artsy groove back at the Art Mart

The South Street Art Mart is chock full of eclectic art that's affordable and attainable.
By Bethany Owings
South Street is home to more than 100 Indie Philadelphia artists. And you can find them all under one roof.

It's called the South Street Art Mart, full of eclectic art that's affordable and attainable.

The shop's two co-owners and married couple Nicole Wiegand, of Night Owl Designs, and Nicole Krecicki of Taped Off TV, created an online store in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're also hosting their very first Instagram-Live Sale at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3. The store and artists are picking various Black organizations and charities to donate their sales to, a venture they hope to do for some time.

Instagram-Live Sale August 3rd 8pm

South Street Art Mart | Instagram
530 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Night Owl Designs | Instagram

Taped Off TV | Instagram
