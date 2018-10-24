MEGA MILLIONS

At least 1 winning Mega Millions ticket sold worth $1.6 Billion

The winning numbers have been drawn for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot as reported during Action News at 11 on October 23, 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) --
There is at least one winning Mega Millions ticket out there worth $1.6 Billion.

The South Carolina Education lottery reported that one winning ticket was sold in that state.

ABC News says it is waiting for lottery officials from at least 40 states to report back if there are other winners.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever . The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

$1.6 billion up for grabs as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 23, 2018.



It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you didn't win the Mega Millions prize, Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $620 Million.

CHECK BACK HERE UPDATES: Action News will continuously update the breaking developments on the lottery throughout the night, and on-air starting with Action News at 4 a.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
