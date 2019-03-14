Arts & Entertainment

AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels

EMBED <>More Videos

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

AT&T announced it is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service.

But what makes the change worse is that customers will also get fewer channels.

DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40, but that will increase to $50.

The package will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T, but the service will also drop some popular channels not owned by the company -- HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

The changes come after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover.

The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentat ttelevisionus worldfinance
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Facebook data deals under criminal investigation, report says
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $495M
Center City pizza shop hosts weddings for Pi day
West Philadelphia ShopRite closes, cites soda tax
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, A Few Showers Friday
Nuisance or danger: Philly residents dispute crosswalk parking
Show More
Overturned truck bursts into flames in Deptford
Kobe's stolen high school jersey located in China
Deadly accident on Route 55 in Elk Twp., N.J.
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Injured bald eagle rescued from tracks near D.C.
More TOP STORIES News