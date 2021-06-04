Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure with long lines, excited fans

The highly anticipated Avengers Campus opened Friday at Disney California Adventure with fans lined up for hours before the park even opened, eager to be the first people inside the new land.
"There were a lot of people that wanted to get in that couldn't so I think today is going to be madness," said Erica Hullman, a guest visiting the park.
So what can Avengers fans expect?
Lots of superheroes. From Iron Man to Captain America to Black Panther, guests can meet their favorite characters face-to-face, creating an immersive experience for visitors of all ages.
When not roaming around the area, the heroes can also be seen saving the day from high above the campus.
Most notably, guests can see a life-like Spider-Man animatronic swing across buildings, creating an impressive show for onlookers.
Visitors can also channel their inner spidey-skills in the new attraction "Web Slinger: A Spider-Man Adventure," where they get to sling webs at out-of-control spider bots. The ride is a workout for your arms so be prepared if you hope to get a high score.
A virtual queue is required to ride the attraction and guests can use the Disneyland app to enroll both at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.
RELATED | Avengers Campus: 1st look at Spiderman ride, food, merchandise
The land also features new dining experiences.
The main restaurant, called Pym Test Kitchen, is inspired by "Ant Man and the Wasp" and features foods like the $100 family-sized Pym-ini and the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich.
Tony Stark's favorite "shawarma joint" is also located at the Avengers Campus in two places. Serving two types of shawarma, the carts pay homage to the end of the first "Avengers" movie.
RELATED | Disneyland's 'Superhero' sandwich costs $100
If guests want to take a piece of Avengers Campus with them, gadgets from WEB Tech, including a spider bot, are available for purchase at WEB Supplies and the Avengers Campus Supply Pod.
Fans planning to visit Avengers Campus can gain access to the land by either using a standby queue that starts when the area reaches capacity or by the attraction's virtual queue.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station