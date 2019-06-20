marvel

Avengers, (re-)assemble! 'Endgame' to be re-released with additional content as film nears box office records

For Marvel fans, 3 hours and 2 minutes is just not enough.

Thanks to an upcoming re-release, fans will get a chance to see additional content from "Avengers: Endgame," one of the most popular movies of all time.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed there will be a new release of the film, ABC News reports. Feige told Screen Rant that the additional material would include a deleted scene, "a little tribute, and a few surprises," all coming after the movie itself. Initially, "Endgame" had been the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film without a credits scene.

"Endgame" is edging towards box office records. At the domestic box office, "Endgame" stands in second place, $100 million behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

At the global box office, it's even closer to snagging the all-time record. It's also in second place in those standings, just $45 million behind "Avatar."

The re-release will happen on June 28, Screen Rant reports. That's less than a week before fans will get a new MCU film, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," on July 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

CHECK OUT MORE MARVEL STORIES

Rent Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' cabin on Airbnb

Man goes for Guinness World Record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' 200 times in theaters

Disneyland Marvel Land: Comics-themed expansion coming to California Adventure

Brie Larson, filmmakers reflect on what made Carol Danvers heroic before she became Captain Marvel [EXCLUSIVE]
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmoviebusinessdisneymovie newsmarvelu.s. & world
RELATED
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record
MARVEL
Marvel Land expansion coming to California Adventure
Rent Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' cabin on Airbnb
Brie Larson reflects on what makes 'Captain Marvel' heroic
Congrats! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding strands N.J. drivers, homeowners; PATCO suspends service
AccuWeather: Flooding Downpours, Spotty Severe Storms Today and Tonight
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
10 injured in shooting near Allentown nightclub
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder
Show More
'Jeopardy James' donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Officials: Iran shot down U.S drone
Sources: Additional arrests made after cocaine bust at Philly port
More TOP STORIES News