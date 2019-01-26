ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready! More 'Baby Shark' is on its way to Netflix.

Warning to all parents with young children: the company responsible for the viral 2018 earworm "Baby Shark" are working with Netflix on a television show.

SmartStudy Co.'s video "Baby Shark Dance" now has over two billion views on YouTube, placing it in the top 30 most viewed videos on the platform.
Bloomberg reports that the South Korean YouTube channel is planning on releasing short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series, and eventually a musical.

They are also working on creating games that work with voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Home
Seungkyu Lee, chief financial officer at SmartStudy Co., said that this time they plan on developing content for older children, ages 5 to 8, and are focusing on penguins instead of sharks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchildrenyoutubesharksviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Exclusive: 'Percy Jackson' stars sing in 6abc studio
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
Travel watch: Harrisburg to Charleston, and back again
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck and killed by hit and run driver in Frankford
Philadelphia prosecutor fights new Mumia Abu-Jamal appeal
Suspect in custody after police chase from Delco to Philly
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Federal workers react to returning to work
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
4th person dies after shooting spree near Penn State
Family mourns mother, 3-year-old son killed in fire
Show More
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Vineland
Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays
Motorcyclist injured in Delaware crash
Teen shot several times in Kensington
1 student killed after Texas school bus hit by train
More News