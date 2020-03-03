cominguproses

'Bachelor' Peter's finale called 'unexpected and complicated'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The two-night finale of "The Bachelor" is being called "unexpected and complicated."

Chris Harrison says that no one will see what's coming and no one could predict what's going to happen.

"Bachelor" Peter Weber says that he's in love with two women: Hannah Ann and Madison.

In the finale preview, Hannah Ann says she's "given, and given, and given, and she just wants something back." The video appears to show that she considers "tapping out."

Madison also seems to reach her breaking point.

Then we see the clip that has been teased all season: Chris Harrison telling Peter that they just found something out and they need to tell him before he "does what he's going to do."

Then we see Peter go to someone's room and apologize. It looks like a breakup, but who knows?!

Lastly, we see his mother Barbara crying and saying, "Bring her home, bring her home, that's what love stories are made of."

So who is the "her" Barbara is talking about?

Many theories are floating around, but we will not know for sure until Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorcominguproseschris harrison
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
Clare Crawley is your next 'Bachelorette'
Jared breaks two hearts on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
'Bachelor' Peter faces Fantasy Suite ultimatum
'Bachelor' Peter visits hometowns, skips dinner with 1 family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk: police
Victim identified in fatal Bucks County hit and run
Residents shocked to learn neighbor was police chase suspect
AccuWeather: 2 rounds of showers, gusty storms possible
Man appearing to flee police, crashes vehicle in Northern Liberties
Fmr. state trooper charged with sexual assault of a minor
Krasner asks judge to free Walter Ogrod after new DNA evidence
Show More
At least 6 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Officials reveal cause after 10 sickened during dinner party
Remains found in Philly connected to hit-and-run: Source
Coronavirus affecting Manayunk cell phone repair business
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
More TOP STORIES News