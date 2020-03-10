jimmy kimmel

'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands: 'It's pretty much useless'

LOS ANGELES -- Bad news, end-of-flight clappers: Your show of support for the captain apparently goes unnoticed, at least in the moment.

That's according to current "Bachelor" Peter Weber, a commercial airline pilot known as "Pilot Pete," who spilled the beans about applause at the end of the flight in a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday evening.

Weber told Kimmel the pilots in the cockpit can't hear the applause, explaining: "We have noise-canceling headphones on to help with all the air going over the windshield, and we have that cockpit door which is reinforced like crazy. It's pretty much useless."



"Keep doing it because it makes us feel good knowing that it happened," Weber added.

"Here's to positive reinforcement, no matter how ridiculous," Kimmel joked.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionsocietyabcbachelorjimmy kimmelfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Celtics fan Mark Wahlberg talks getting booed at Lakers game
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly announces first presumptive positive case of coronavirus
NJ reports first coronavirus death; 2 presumptive cases in Burlington Co.
Monto COVID-19: Infected KOP doctor cared for 2 dozen patients
Biden has testy exchange with auto worker over gun rights, 2nd Amendment
Coronavirus update: Philly's first confirmed case; NJ reports first death
Full list of school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19: 50 price gouging complaints in Pa., AG says
Show More
WCU cancels in-person instruction amid coronavirus concerns
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
How healthcare workers protect themselves from coronavirus
1 coronavirus case under investigation in Del.; 2 negative
Multiple people shot in Chester: Police
More TOP STORIES News