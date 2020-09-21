Arts & Entertainment

'Bad Bunny' puts on free show aboard bus to salute Latinos, front-line workers

NEW YORK -- Reggaeton star 'Bad Bunny' put on a free show for a good cause - and his stage was a bus.

Bad Bunny kept the music going from Yankee Stadium to Harlem Hospital.

He belted out some of his hit songs like 'BYE ME FUI," "Callaita," "Te Boté" and "Yo Perreo Sola" from the top of the moving bus.

The show eventually pulled a stop at the hospital - that is where he gave a tribute performance dedicated to healthcare workers.

The concert featured special virtual appearance by J Balvin, Sech and Mora.

Bad Bunny also commemmorated the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria making landfall in his native Puerto Rico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityconcertfree concert
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
NJ high school delays in-person learning amid COVID-19 cases
Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
2 arrested for police car arson in West Philadelphia
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
46 new access centers open for students in Philly on Monday
Show More
Police in NJ seek donations after officer's home destroyed in fire
Beta puts over 10 million people under tropical storm warnings
$75K reward offered for info on gunmen who shot up officers' home
Goff tosses 3 TD passes to Higbee, Rams beat Eagles 37-19
AccuWeather: Remaining Cool Monday
More TOP STORIES News