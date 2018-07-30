ENTERTAINMENT

Barack & Michelle Obama spotted dancing at Beyonce & Jay-Z concert

Barack & Michelle Obama spotted at Jay-Z, Beyonce concert. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Fans at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert were thrilled to see former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the show.

Video of the pair was taken Saturday.

The Obamas were obviously having a good time as they could be seen dancing from their box seats at FedEx Field near Washington, D.C.

