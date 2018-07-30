Fans at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert were thrilled to see former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the show.
Video of the pair was taken Saturday.
The Obamas were obviously having a good time as they could be seen dancing from their box seats at FedEx Field near Washington, D.C.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Barack & Michelle Obama spotted dancing at Beyonce & Jay-Z concert
ENTERTAINMENT
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories